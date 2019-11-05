Musukwa explains mine stance

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Ndola

MINISTER of Mines and Minerals Development Richard Musukwa says Government will not nationalise the mines.

Mr Musukwa also commended Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) management for stabilising operations.

"Zambia has no room for nationalising the mines because our detractors want to send wrong messages. We will continue to run the mining industry based on private sector-led initiatives from local and foreign investors