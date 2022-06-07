Must-win clash

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

AFTER a disappointing start against Ivory Coast last Friday, Zambia will tonight seek putting back on track qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals when they tackle Comoros Islands at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka. The Chipolopolo suffered a 3-1 defeat to 2023 Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast in a Group H opening match and any result other than a win would further limit their chances of making it to the continental championship finals. On the other hand, Comoros are buoyed by their 2-0 win over Lesotho and will be eager to hand Zambia another defeat. Lesotho host Ivory Coast in Johannesburg on Thursday. Ivory Coast and Comoros have three points apiece but the former have a better goal aggregate while Zambia and Lesotho have nothing. The last time Zambia and Comoros met was in 2011 in the 2012 Equatorial Guinea/Gabon Africa Cup of Nations qualifying race. Zambia beat Comoros 2-1 in Moroni and 4-0 in Lusaka and, months later, the Chipolopolo were crowned African champions. Zambia skipper Enock Mwepu admitted they lacked experience and maturity in Yamoussoukro. Mwepu is confident they will CLICK TO READ MORE