Musonda powers through Prison guard

MATHEWS KABAMBA

Arthur Davis Stadium

Kitwe

POWER 1 PRISON 0 STRIKER Kennedy Musonda scored a possible contender for goal of the season with his lone strike guiding Power to a 1–0 win over Prison Leopards at Arthur Davies Stadium.The only regret for Musonda will be that there were not television cameras to capture the moment he curled the ball from long range to give Power the muchneeded win.Overall, there was more than the goal to savour for Power as the win was the first time they recorded back-to-back victories since December 12, 2020.The result also pushes Power to within one point of fourth-placed Forest Rangers on the table with 31 points.In a game of few chances, Power started with their usual high-pressing game and were rewarded