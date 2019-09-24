Musonda has unfinished business on pitch

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

VETERAN defender Joseph Musonda is not ready to retire from football and switch to coaching.

“My contract with Nkana ended last month and I am a free agent. I am not retiring now. I love playing football. My role model is Italian defender Paolo Maldini, who retired from active football when he was old,” Musonda, who was part of the national team that won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2012, said.

Maldini, a World Cup winner and