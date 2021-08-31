Musokotwane keeps eyes on the ball

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

NEWLY-APPOINTED Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane will not be distracted from performing his duties by those doubting his ability to deliver. Speaking in an interview yesterday, Dr Musokotwane said it is normal for society to have different views over his appointment but that will not stop him from delivering on the promises the United Party for National Development (UPND) government made to Zambians in enhancing the economy. "You heard my CV [curriculum vitae] and the positions I have held in the past. This is time for work and that is what we shall do," Dr Musokotwane said. On Sunday, Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) president Sean Tembo said he will hold a series of street protests against Dr Situmbeko's appointment because he allegedly does not possess the integrity to hold such a position. Mr Tembo alleged that Dr Musokotwane was at the centre of "scandals like the sale of Zamtel to LapGreen of Libya". But Dr Musokotwane said Mr Tembo should take evidence on allegations against him to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for the law to take its course instead of alarming the nation. He wondered why Mr Tembo has decided to politicise his appointment instead of engaging investigative wings if he has substantive evidence against him. "Why should someone go