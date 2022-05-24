Musokotwane fumes over CDF

CHISHALA MUSONDA, Livingstone

MINISTER of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane has ordered officers at all stages of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) disbursement to eliminate bureaucracy for beneficiaries to easily access the money so that projects can start in the next two weeks. Dr Musokotwane says officers in the financial management chain should not hide their incompetence in the name of following CDF disbursement guidelines. The minister said not spending CDF on projects that people are in dire need of is not a fight against corruption but incompetence. "We should not hide incompetence in the name of following regulations. "If there is a problem and you know very well that the key objective is to find a desk for a child, sort it out and not sit back and do nothing while people are waiting for development," he said. Dr Musokotwane said this here yesterday when he opened the eighth Federation of African Institute of Internal Auditors. He said using money on projects for the benefit of communities does not amount to corruption. At the end of the first quarter of this year, Government released K805 million CDF for 156 constituencies. The new dawn administration has increased CDF from K1.6 million to K25.7 million. Early this month, Vice-President W.K Mutale Nalumango directed Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo to quickly approve signatories on approved CDF projects to