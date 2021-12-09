Musokotwane apologises to youths

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane has apologised for seemingly demeaning young people during an interactive forum with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday, which discussed the staff-level agreement. On Friday, IMF and Government reached a staff-level agreement on a US$1.4 billion, three-year extended credit facility. As he was explaining the impending removal of fuel and electricity subsidies, Dr Musokotwane said the measures will barely affect youths as most of them do not drive and they occasionally get on public transport. "You have gained out of this change because most of you [youths] don't drive, okay you jump on buses, but that's not a regular expense. "You have gained because the money will be used to pay for your young brother to go to school," Dr Musokotwane said during the briefing. Social media went abuzz, with most young people condemning the minister's statement, which they described as demeaning and arrogant. But in a tweet yesterday, Dr Musokotwane clarified that his sentiments were targeted at young people in primary and secondary schools who walk unacceptable distances to acquire education, adding that they sit on the floor in thatched classrooms. "This was not a press statement. It was a response to questions during a press conference. The context of my meaning is