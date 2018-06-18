Muslims eager to join dialogue

CHOMBA MUSIKA and STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THE Islamic Supreme Council of Zambia (ISCZ) has commended President Edgar Lungu for inviting the Muslim community in Zambia to take part in the national dialogue being led by the Church.On Friday, President Edgar Lungu appealed to the Muslim community in Zambia to participate in the national dialogue.

The head of State said he acknowledges the important role the Muslim community plays in advancing the cause of humanity through their religious and charity work.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/