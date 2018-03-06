Musika to explore fruit, vegetable markets

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

MUSIKA’S increased support to emerging commodities exchange and explore opportunities for private investment in the fresh fruit and vegetable markets this year, is anticipated to boost productivity.

Musika is a Zambian non-profit company that works to stimulate private sector investment in the smallholder markets.

Company director of strategy Rob Munro said the company will also focus on creating structural market developments that will bring the benefits of transparent and efficient trade to all participants in the agricultural value chain.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Mr Munro said that Musika is committed to enhancing market opportunities that exist for smallholders to ensure improved income through access to viable markets and…. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/