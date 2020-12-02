Musika pours $1m in cassava value chain

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

MUSIKA has invested over US$1.3 million following the commercialisation of the cassava value chain.

Head of corporate affairs Pamela Hamasaka said commitment by Government to diversify the economy and practical steps taken towards promoting agriculture as a key sector is commendable.

Mrs Hamasaka said in response to a query that with more private sector participation, the agriculture sector is poised for further development with smallholder farmers benefiting from the value chain.

“The commercialisation of the cassava value chain and the enabling environment created by Government for private sector participation facilitated Musika’s investment of over US$1.3 million.

"As a result, Musika's private sector partners have been able to reach out to over 25,000 smallholder farmers with extension services, off-take provision using local aggregators and