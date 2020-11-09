Musika, Chipiri seal fruit, veggies deal

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

MUSIKA has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chipiri Enterprises Zambia Limited to establish an out-grower scheme to boost supply of quality fruits and vegetables in Lusaka, Southern, Central and Copperbelt provinces.

The MoU will enable Musika invest US$70,500 (about K1.4 million) to support enterprises in developing capacity of smallholder farmers to produce quality and quantity that the market demands through intensive training.

Musika managing director Reuben Banda said the funding will provide mobility of the extension staff, establishment of five bulking centres equipped with cold chain facilities and procurement of a refrigerated truck to improve quality of fruit and vegetables in storage and transit to the market.

"Investment into smallholder out-growers supported with cold chain warehouses and transport is a precursor to unlock some of the challenges faced by producers of fruit and