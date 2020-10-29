Musicians lose bid again

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE Court of Appeal has dismissed a renewed application for leave by three musicians and two activists who wanted to challenge the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) over the way it intends to conduct the voter registration exercise.

Justice Justin Chashi, who sat with judges Florence Lengalenga and Petronella Ngulube, said the applicants could not be granted their plea because two other courts are handling similar matters.

The court ruled that allowing the application would be a disorder in the administration of justice.

This is in a case of The People versus ECZ as a respondent, and musicians Fumba Chama, alias Pilato, Brian Bwembya, Michael Zulu and