Musicians are more prone to mental illness

WHEN I was growing up most families discouraged their children from becoming musicians. Their “accepted” reasoning by these parents was that music would lead you into vices, make you lose concentration in school, low grades and lead you into a failure in life.

The other reason was that the vices; drugs and alcohol abuse would also lead to mental illness. That was the conventional “accepted” wisdom. Let me paraphrase the wisdom into research questions:

Does involvement in performing popular music lead to low academic performance?

Are musicians more prone to mental illness?

There is no scientific Zambian or even an African study that has tried to answer the two critical questions posed above. There are however, studies based on western societies to the second question though and it turns out that the conventional wisdom resembles the truth.

Rolling Stones reports that in a 2018 study from the Music Industry Research Association, 50 percent of musicians reported battling symptoms of depression, compared with less than 25 percent of the general adult population.

Nearly 12 percent reported having suicidal thoughts — nearly four times the general population.

According to a 2019 study published by Swedish digital-distribution platform Record Union, the numbers are even starker: It found that 73 percent of independent musicians have battled stress, anxiety, and depression.

As album sales continue to fall and record labels and digital distributors gobble up the majority of streaming revenue, artistes essentially have no choice but to tour more and more.

“We’ve hit a tipping point where the people who work in our industry — artistes as well as crew — are commodities,” says Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman, a professor at the University of Southern California’s music school and a longtime mental-health advocate. “People are working twice as hard to stay in the same spot they used to. The pressures are ratcheted up.”

Aside from financial instability, all kinds of stressors accompany this literal gig economy: loneliness; being surrounded by drugs and alcohol; strain on relationships; poor sleeping and eating habits; lack of access to quality health insurance and care, and so on.

“Creatives in the industry today suffer more because their routines are so destabilised,” says Dr Chayim Newman, a Toronto-based clinical psychologist whose private practice focuses on performers and touring artistes.

“The intense, long hours on the road or in the studio create a challenge in maintaining health routines and healthy relationship routines.” Or, as Osborne puts it, “it’s the perfect collision” for a breakdown.

While top-tier musicians are not immune to these problems, they tend not to be the ones hardest hit, at least when it comes to financial and health-care issues.

“For every artiste that stands onstage, there are 10 to 100 crew members invisible to the public who make that performance, tour, or album run,” says Newman. “Those crew members all burn out in the same way [as the artiste].”

There may even be neurological reasons why so many artistes struggle with mental health. “Centers in the limbic system that control negative emotion tend to be more heavily [located] in the right side of the brain,” says Newman. Translation: “Right-brained” people — like artists, who can more easily tap into their feelings — “tend to have dominance in the side of the brain that creates more negative emotions,” he says. “We might even say there’s a predisposition for [that].”

What is more, performing can throw an artiste’s bodily systems out of whack.

“With the pressure and rush of the stage, artistes are in this ramped-up sympathetic-activation mode,” says Newman. “It almost looks like the equivalent of a panic state, except it is being induced by voluntary circumstances.”

In the past few years, these problems have played out in striking and tragic terms. In 2019 alone, Silver Jews’ David Berman, guitarist Neal Casal, Yonder Mountain String Band founder Jeff Austin, and Prodigy singer Keith Flint all died by suicide.

In the two years prior, rapper Mac Miller suffered an accidental drug overdose, and superstar DJ Avicii, Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell and Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington all died by suicide.

Musicians in America have put resources together to form organisations that will look into the issues of this unique industry. The Recording Academy launched MusiCares to lend medical and financial help back in 1989 and out of that call grew Backline, an organisation dedicated to connecting musicians and anyone in their orbit — from roadies and sound engineers to agents and family members — with mental-health resources.

Like I mentioned above, there is no scientific study on mental health issues and music in Zambia or Africa but anecdotally I can attest that depression among musicians and those in the industry is more common than in the general population even here in Zambia.

