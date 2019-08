CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka and MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

AFTER an indefinite closure for over three months which has affected the students’ academic calendar, the Copperbelt University (CBU) will finally reopen on August 19 this year.

On April 5, then minister of Higher Education Nkandu Luo indefinitely closed the institution following violent protests by students.