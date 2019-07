YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka

AMONG my many pressing and immediate interventions is the re-opening of the Copperbelt University, new Minister of Higher Education Brian Mushimba has said.

Dr Mushimba, who replaces Nkandu Luo, who has been transferred to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, wants to see the higher learning institution, which was closed four months ago, operational.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/