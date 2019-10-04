Mushili: Mother of Ndola townships

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Ndola

MUSHILI, a planned township by the Ndola City Council (NCC) in the 1960s, has grown to become the mother of other townships in Ndola.

The demand for land, propelled by the rural-urban drift, has seen Mushili grow, giving birth to other surrounding settlements such as Mushili Bonano, Mushili Kansengu, Old Mushili, Mushili Hill Top, Mushili Hill Side, New Mushili and Mushili Site and Service, among others.

The Mushili settlements have grown so much that the residents want to break-away from Bwana Mkubwa constituency and have their own constituency, with its own allocation of funds for community projects.

Mushili Township got its name from Senior Chief Mushili of the Lamba people who had once settled in the area.

The chief owns part of the land in the township, located 11 kilometres from the central business district of Ndola.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/