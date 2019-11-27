Mushanga means business – Part 2

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

AFTER many years of economic sluggishness, Government has taken some steps to help Central Province recoup its economic losses, thanks to the October 2018 trade and investment exposition held in the region. Central Province is now positioning itself to resume mining, this time though not in lead and zinc, but rather manganese which is showing vast deposits in the region. Being endowed with silica sand means that Central Province can revamp its production of ceramic products, including glasses used in the construction of structures. For this reason, Eagles Glass Manufacturing Plant, which will create 1400 jobs, is laying ground to open a glass factory many years after Kapiri Mposhi Glass factory bowed out. A manganese smelting company, with an investment capital of US$15 million, is almost completed.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/