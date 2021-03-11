Museums: A must-visit by Zambians, foreigners

BETTY CHABALA

VISITING a museum in Zambia gives a glimpse of the country’s natural and cultural heritage, well preserved and interpreted.

There is a lot of information, including the country’s rich history, found in the museums.

Zambia has five national museums dotted across the country: Lusaka, Livingstone, Copperbelt in Ndola, Moto Moto in Mbala, and Choma.

There are four community museums, namely Nsingo in Chipata, Nayuma in Limulunga, Mwansabombwe in Luapula Province and Chikanta in Kalomo.

The other museums are Railway and Archaeological, both in Livingstone.

The museums which are under the Ministry of Tourism and Arts are managed and operated by the National Museums Board, while the Railway and Archaeological are managed by the National Heritage and Conservation Commission.

We now take a look at each one of these museums and call upon each one of us to take interest and visit them.

The Zambia Tourism Agency would like to acknowledge the feedback it receives from readers of the tourism column