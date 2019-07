ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

NATIONAL team midfielders Bruce Musakanya and Larry Bwalya are upbeat Botswana will fall in next Friday’s 2020 Cameroon African Nations Championship (CHAN) second round first leg in Francistown.

Musakanya said in an interview after a training session at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka yesterday that winning on the road will ease pressure in the return leg.