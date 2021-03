CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

NIGEL Mwaba, the Zambia Army lieutenant accused of killing Dr Tasila Tembo in October last year, has undergone a mental assessment at Chainama Hills Hospital.

But a medical report has not yet been presented before Lusaka High Court judge Wilfred Muma.

When the case came up yesterday, defence lawyer O'brien Kaaba told Judge Muma that his client's mental assessment report