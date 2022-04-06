Murder convict eludes ‘hangman’

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

A MAN of Kasempa has been acquitted after he was convicted and sentenced to death for allegedly killing his friend after a misunderstanding.

Dennis Kanyepa was charged and convicted of the murder of Wisdom Chitengi.

However, when the matter came up before the Court of Appeal, judges Catherine Makungu, Dominic Sichinga and Kelvin Muzenga established that Kanyepa merely assaulted Mr Chitengi, adding that the victim could have been injured by others, leading to his death.

According to court records, it was heard that in October 2018, Kanyepa, in the company of friends, allegedly approached Mr Chitengi.

The group is accused of having forcefully removed Mr Chitengi from a veranda at a bar, slapped and kicked him, causing blood to come out of CLICK TO READ MORE