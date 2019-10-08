Murder accused says ‘I blacked out’

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A -17-YEAR-OLD pupil accused of stabbing to death his 20-year-old friend at JCS supermarket has denied committing the crime claiming that he does not remember what happened on the fateful day because he allegedly blacked out.

The Grade 11 pupil of Kalingalinga in Lusaka claimed that on the material day, he passed out twice after taking a fusion of Castle Lite and Vodka.

This is in a case the juvenile offender is charged with murder. CLICK TO READ MORE