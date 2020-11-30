Munthali passes first test as player-coach

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium

Ndola

BUILDCON 1 LUMWANA 2

Christopher Munthali yesterday gave the Lumwana Radiants hierarchy something to think about – stick with him as caretaker coach or appoint someone else – after inspiring his side to their first win of the season with victory over Buildcon.

Lumwana on Friday sent the entire technical bench led by veteran coach Patrick Phiri on suspension.

Munthali, who is acting coach alongside Congolese goalkeeper Allen Ngelekwa, played a pivotal role both as player and coach.

“I am happy we have gotten maximum points for the first time this season,” Munthali, who has had stints at Power Dynamos, Nkana and Buildcon before resurfacing at Lumwana, said. “We didn’t have a coach but we played as if we have a coach. It was not easy doubling as player-coach and CLICK TO READ MORE