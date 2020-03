CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

THREE people in Kabwe have died after taking a suspected poisonous traditional drink, commonly known as munkoyo.

Two members of the same family who were rushed to Kabwe Central Hospital on Friday were discharged on Saturday while an 11-year-old girl is still in admission.

Central Province Commissioner of Police Chola Katanga and members of the bereaved families confirmed the death of