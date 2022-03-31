Munkonge: Prof who kept cloning himself

LUCY LUMBE, VIOLET MENGO

Lusaka

PROFESSOR Lupando Munkonge, who died on Saturday aged 85, was one of the country’s most influential and pioneering minds in the medical field, whose career spanned five decades, most of which he dedicated to teaching medical students venturing into the complex field of surgery.

For 43 years, Prof Munkonge produced medical doctors that now serve in various senior positions across the country.

Name any surgeon or doctor in the country, and you could bet they carry the academic DNA of Prof Munkonge. To call him the father of Zambia’s medical profession is really not overstating anything.

The long corridors at the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH), where he worked for four decades, echo his name, and his death pales when considered against the countless lives that he helped to save, work which earned him great recognition.

In 1997, the professor was part of a team of surgeons led by renowned American surgeon Ben Carson, who successfully separated the first conjoined twins in Zambia, Luka and Joseph.

In 2003, he was awarded by President Levy Mwanawasa for that achievement.

Then in 2018, Prof Munkonge was again among a team of medical specialists to successfully separate another set of conjoined twins, Bupe and Mapalo.

Yet, despite the larger-than-life status he had assumed over the years, and the name he made for himself in the medical field as well as business world and beyond, the professor remained self-effacing to the point where many looked up to him as a father figure.

Despite his major accomplishments in medicine, what many who worked with him or were taught by him describe is a human being who was very accommodating and loved to laugh.

He was not the weird professor with airs and graces, but a human being who touched many lives.

For decades, Prof Munkonge juggled both the academic and practical sides of medicine and was successful in both, pioneering work that changed the landscape of the country’s medical field. Majorly, he is credited with transforming Zambia’s medical training system because he believed that he should not hold the monopoly to knowledge.

Prof Munkonge, who was the country’s first paediatrics surgeon, was the longest-serving dean in the School of Medicine at UNZA, having served from 1996 to 2005.

It was during his tenure as dean that there was an expansion of training programmes and new departments from seven to 14.

Among the new programmes was the master’s in parasitology, master’s degree in post-basic nursing and Bachelor of pharmacy.

He made a lasting impact on his students, not much with his proficiency and knowledge in medicine as with his personality.

Ahmed Patel was Prof Munkonge’s student at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels and remembers a tough but very approachable person.

“He was not just a lecturer, he was a father and a lecturer. I think that was different, he was a nice person. He had an open-door policy; if you had a challenge, he was very approachable.

“Yes, he was tough during the tutorial lecture, but once that was done, we were back to a father-in-charge type of thing,” added Dr Patel.

Chadwick Ngwisha, who is a consultant surgeon, said the late professor was always willing to help when called upon.

“Whenever I needed him at short notice he would be there. He was a fatherly figure, he has always been that to me,” he said.

“You could go to him with whatever problem you had, he would give you an opinion which is fatherly. He gave me fatherly advice,” Dr Ngwisha said.

Prof Everist Njelesani was Prof Munkonge’s friend since they first met back in the 1960s.

Prof Njelesani said he met Prof Munkonge before he left for his studies in Germany in 1964.

“Soon after independence in 1964, he got a scholarship to go to Germany. He was assertive and very determined to become a doctor so that he [could] help God’s people. He went to Germany and graduated in 1970 from university and came back to Zambia,” he said.

After his return, Prof Munkonge started working as a junior resident medical officer at the newly-opened University Teaching Hospital.

Prof Munkonge later went to advance his studies at the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeon in Scotland, where he graduated as a surgeon in 1980.

He came back and joined the University of Zambia (UNZA), where he rose from junior lecturer to full professor.

Then in 2007, Prof Njelesani, Prof Munkonge and a few other partners decided to establish Lusaka Apex Medical University, and the late professor served as the first vice-chancellor.

“He was a determined person, and once he said he wanted to do something he would do it. He was determined to make sure we produce as Zambians [our own medical specialists], not outsiders coming to tell us what to do. That was the hallmark of Prof Munkonge,” he said.

Prof Munkonge also owned and ran Hilltop Hospital, which is among the longest-existing private hospitals in Zambia.

Jean-Marc Mbiya, a medical doctor from Forest Park Hospital, said he met Prof Munkonge in June 2008 at Hilltop Hospital as he was looking for employment as a medical doctor.

“Little did I know I was meeting an angel sent by God. We always look for angels and forget they just live next to us. He believed in me and trusted me that he had to send me to UTH for internship but earning a salary from Hilltop Hospital, accommodation paid for and transport provided. I never believed we could have such humans on this earth, and that went on for the whole period of internship until I finished and joined his facility.”

“Professor Munkonge was a father to me and a teacher. I learnt a lot from him, medical-wise, administration and running of the institution; the trust he had in me was so much that I was given a privilege to run Hilltop Solwezi and later on Hilltop Lusaka,” he said.

Dr Mbiya describes Prof Munkonge as a man of the people who was always there to help others, always ready to give advice when called upon.

Prof Victor Mukonka says the professor was a great man, mentor, fatherly and a good teacher.

He said Prof Munkonge produced many doctors and has taught three generations to date.

“I salute the professor. I used to trouble him a lot. He taught me surgery at the University of Zambia, he was also my dean and I worked with him at the Medical Council of Zambia. His death is a major loss. We looked up to him and late Professor Chintu as the founders of medicine in Zambia,” Prof Mukonka said.

“I will miss his sense of humour, his concern for students; he really wanted all of them to do very well, particularly the weaker ones. He paid a lot of attention to them to pull them through,” Prof Mukonka said.

And Dr Swebby Macha, who is a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, said the late professor was a great teacher who diligently transferred the knowledge and skill of medicine to thousands of medical students and postgraduate students at the University of Zambia School of Medicine.

“He was a fatherly figure who commanded respect both by his students and peers. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work and selfless service over five decades of medical practice. He was a giant in medicine and will be greatly missed,” he said.

Prof Munkonge’s mentorship did not end with doctors.

Richard Siambila, who works as theatre porter at UTH, said Prof Munkonge was accommodative to all regardless of their status.

Mr Siambila said while many would disregard theatre porters, because the position is not highly regarded by some senior medical staff, Prof Munkonge interacted and closely worked with all.

Mr Siambila worked with Prof Munkonge for about 15 years and talks about his humour and willingness to help everyone around him to know the job.

Dr Bruce Bvulani is head of neonatal and paediatric surgery at UTH.

He said Prof Munkonge carried himself in an admirable way and many adored him for his dedication to localise a number of specialised trainings.

He said he was fortunate to not only have worked under his supervision, but also to have been invited into his home for various family events.

“He would invite us home. It is rare that colleagues do such a thing who are your seniors. They usually keep you at arm’s length.

“By far, the biggest aspect that came out was the father figure in him. He was a father figure in the academic sense in terms of people who were mentored under him,” said Dr Bvulani.

Dr Bvulani now sits in the same office that Prof Munkonge worked from for many years. The office door still bears the professor’s name card, and Dr Bvulani is not willing to replace it with his own.

But maybe the name must now be engraved on something more permanent than a wooden door.

Prof Munkonge is survived by his wife, Theresa, four children and 11 grandchildren. He will be buried today. He was accorded an official funeral by President Hakainde Hichilema.