Munkombwe’s final wish

JIMMY CHIBUYE, Choma

DANIEL Munkombwe never wanted to leave the limelight even when his time on earth was up, and so his final wish was that either the President or Vice- President attend his funeral.The former Southern Province minister also wished that the first five days of his funeral rites be fully taken care of by Government before the traditional ceremony.

This was revealed by Southern Province Permanent Secretary Mwangala Liomba when he visited the fallen hero’s home in Choma yesterday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/