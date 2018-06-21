Munkombwe unites Zambia in death

JIMMY CHIBUYE, Choma

GOVERNMENT and opposition party leaders yesterday observed a unilateral truce and interacted freely in a rare display of national unity to give veteran politician Daniel Munkombwe a befitting send-off in Choma, to the delight of many citizens.President Edgar Lungu led thousands of Zambians to honour the former Southern Province Minister and veteran politician Daniel Munkombwe’s wish of being mourned and buried by a sitting head of State.

Observers could be heard saying Mr Munkombwe had united the nation in death after watching President Lungu, who was the chief mourner, shake hands with Hakainde Hichilema, the president of Zambia's largest opposition party, the United Party for National Development (UPND).