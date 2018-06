JIMMY CHIBUYE, Choma

DANIEL Munkombwe has been granted his final wish – President Edgar Lungu will attend his burial.The veteran politician’s wish was that either President Lungu or Vice-President Inonge Wina attends his funeral.

President Lungu is today expected in Choma to attend the burial, according to the official burial programme released by the Southern Province administration on Monday night.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/