Munir ejected from Parley for breaching dress code

BARELY 24 hours after calling for the disbandment of the Anti-Corruption Commission for being corrupt, Lumezi independent Member of Parliament (MP) Munir Zulu was yesterday sent away from the House for wearing a wrong outfit. This was after Deputy Government Whip Princess Kasune raised a point of order against Mr Zulu. Citing Standing Order 65, Ms Kasune asked if Mr Zulu was right to be in the House in attire that breaches the parliamentary dress code. Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Attractor Chisangano dismissed the point of order because Ms Kasune citied a wrong Standing Order. However, Ms Chisangano said Parliament has a dress code which every MP should observe. “If you are not dressed in the required dress code of this House, then you’re not supposed to be in this House. “Will the honourable member [Mr Zulu] who does not qualify under the dress code leave the House and dress appropriately,” Ms Chisangano said. Mr Zulu left the House, with some lawmakers cheering him, while others passed running comments and called him ‘Ba ACC’.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima says non-vulnerable pupils in boarding schools will still pay K1,000 tuition fees next year. Mr Syakalima said only vulnerable pupils who will be selected at ward level by communities will have their fees paid from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) bursary scheme.

He said this in a policy statement for the Ministry of Education. "We encourage school managements and CDF committees to engage on this matter, but