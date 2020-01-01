Munda Wanga will be tourism gem

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

WHEN Munda Wanga Sanctuary and Botanical Gardens was established in 1950 by a man called Ralph Sander, it was meant to one day become the pride and joy of Lusaka Province, offering a unique wildlife experience and beautiful gardens.

Munda Wanga, translated to mean ‘my garden’, did live up to that expectation for a number of years, with families strolling there for weekend expeditions and schools taking students for classes. Centrally located in Chilanga district, it was for a good number of years, the best place for environmental students to take study tours.

According to the Botanical Gardens Conservation International, Sander, a colonial civil servant working for what was then called the Department of Game and Tsetse Control, gained an enviable reputation as a botanist responsible for the establishment of many parks, gardens, and tree-lined avenues in Lusaka.

Today the story of his once sought-after sanctuary runs differently. Munda Wanga, once an enviable place filled with a variety of animal species and beautiful fauna and flora, is not the same. It has been moving from bad to worse over the years.