Mumbwa’s gold mines that became death traps

ALVIN CHIINGA, Mumbwa

THEY say not all that glitters is gold. In Mumbwa this is true because several illegal miners at Lwiili and Matala gold mines about 25 kilometres north of Mumbwa have lost lives while in search of gold. Some illegal miners end up not getting the glittering mineral. Several villagers have in the recent past been buried alive, forcing Government to suspend mining activities at Lwiili and Matala sites early last month. Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe also ordered the demolition of illegal settlements around the mining sites. But what is on the ground is different. Some villagers under the cover of darkness sneak into the dark tunnels of the illegal mines to engage in mining. It is feared that another disaster might be looming, if nothing is done urgently to curb the illegal mining in the predominantly farming district. There have been a total of five mine accidents between July 2021 and February 2022. A recent visit to the mines coincided with a heated meeting at Lwiili Gold Mines, involving the police, mine owners and illegal miners. At about midday, the meeting held at one of the mining sites in Lwiili was underway and top on the agenda was a directive from police that illegal mining should be stopped as Government had suspended mining at both Lwiili and Matala. The other topical issue was to ascertain boundary matters between two mining firms that have exploration rights in the area, but have not yet been licensed to begin mining. One of the illegal miners present at the meeting, Shadreck Sinonge of Chibolela village in Chief Shakumbila’s area said illegal mining has been the lifeblood for his family for some time.

''We have just seen police officers in the area and we are not sure of what they want. Life has become difficult because the gold mines have been our source of livelihood. This place is dry land, the soil is not fertile and the mines have been a source of life for most villagers here. Climate change has affected us badly, hence our engaging in illegal mining," he said. Mr Sinonge' wants Government to facilitate a partnership between any credible investor like the two mining firms that are awaiting licences to work with the villagers. "We can't be called illegal miners if we work with the investors by forming cooperatives," he said. Another illegal miner, Lyambai Pumulo who lives in Ntambo village in Chief Shakumbila's area says he is sad about the death of his co-workers but vows to continue with his illicit mining activities because it is a lucrative business. "Farming which was predominant here has become difficult because of climate change. It was through small scale farming that we were able to sustain our families. Now we are involved in illegal mining. We are aware that