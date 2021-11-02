Mumbwa tourism needs unlocking

ALVIN CHIINGA, Mumbwa

LITTLE is known about the myriad tourism spots dotted around Mumbwa district.

This has made some visitors to this outpost refer to it as a sleeping giant in tourism.

Despite having a lot of potential in tourism, such as ancient caves, hot springs and part of Kafue National Park (KNP), these resources remain not fully exploited despite their potential to be money spinners for the district.

The geographical location of this district alone makes it a perfect destination for tourism but not so much is happening in this sector.

The milestones that have been recorded in other sectors such as agriculture have not been seen in the tourism sector.

Visitors to this area have in most cases wondered why this district endowed with numerous tourism attractions has never awakened from its slumber.

Mumbwa district shares borders with the KNP, which is the largest national park in the country covering an area of about 22,400km².

It is one of the largest parks in Africa and is home to 152 different species of mammals.

Mumbwa council secretary Damson Mukwato bemoans this trajectory which has characterised this district for years now.

He says visitors find challenges to even find decent accommodation around town when CLICK TO READ MORE