Mumba Yachi’s time in ‘exile’

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

WHEN folk musician Mumba Yachi was deported to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on November 15, 2017, there was an outpouring of sympathy from a lot of music fans.

If there is one thing that reaction showed, it is the fact that Mumba Yachi is revered in Zambia, a country he has come to call home.

In many ways than one, Mumba Yachi, who came back on December 13 last year, has been a good ambassador for Zambian music. He represents what could be good about Zambian music.

Unsurprisingly, a lot of people sought ways in which they could assist with Mumba Yachi’s case. They certainly knew that with his deportation, Zambia had lost an asset. A valuable asset.

The Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) is not renowned for achieving much. Often times, it has failed to show leadership. But in the Mumba Yachi case, you cannot accuse it of having gone into hiding.