Mumba Yachi: The rise from ashes

MUMBA Yachi is an anomaly, a positive anomaly. As he lay on a mat in the garden on his house in Avondale

dressed in a colourful floral long-sleeved shirt in an equally colourful purplish coloured trouser, I saw a man possessed with music.

He is a family man with a wife, Catherine, and two beautiful infant children but there is no mistaking that his veins are flowing with hot artistic energy.

Why is Mumba Yachi an anomaly? Born Shadereck Mumba in the border town of Mokambo on the Copperbelt 34 years ago, Mumba has chosen a musical path which requires actual playing of live instruments, a major variance from what most of his compatriots are pursuing.

Most of his compatriots play a music form that is based on computer programmed templates.

It requires a lot more effort, and talent, to devote oneself to the live music scene. Mumba Yachi is that sense a positive anomaly, a breath of fresh air in this era where short cuts are the norm.

The result of his approach to music is that his music is not dated.

What he did ten years ago is as relevant today as it was then.

With regard to the Baobab Studio, that he co-owns with Jakob Hoff and was recently burnt to ashes, he explained that at first, he was in denial.

In fact, Jakob called him on Saturday October 31 and informed him that their studio had been burnt

to ashes but Mumba proceeded to attend a wedding of a business colleague because he was in denial.

He went to the studio on Sunday studio had really been burned to ashes.

Mumba’s voice tensed as he explained what he saw and I could see that it was a painful experience and he was still dealing with the loss.

Mumba explained that while the music studio had received injections from well-wishers in terms of the basic equipment, it has not been fully restored. Mumba is particularly touched by this incident because that is where he recorded his latest album The Great Work Volume II.

Mumba has so far recorded six albums: Webucushi (2010); Mokambo (2012); Mongu Rice (2013); I Am Lenshina (2015) and The Great Work Vol. I (2017) and The Great Work Vol. II (2019).

Mumba Yachi has a recording contract with Rehogoo Music, a record label opened in 2014 by

Italian music producer Marco Rinaldo, with main offices in London, United Kingdom and New York.

The label specialises in recording, signing, publishing and distributing music in the digital market, as well as bespoke

music composition for films, TV, advertising, games and mobile apps. As a result of this contract,

Mumba’s music is available on several online platforms including Spotify, ITunes, and the local Mvesesani.

Mumba’s music style is an eclectic mix of folk, afro soul and local traditional music. His singing style is a high tenor nasal style similar to Papa Wemba and Ishmaelo both of whom he includes as his influences. His singing style is also akin to the style employed by Congolese Rhumba singers.

This is not surprising as Mumba is a child of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) through

his father, a Luba from the DRC and a Bemba mother. Growing up in Mokambo meant that Congolese Rhumba was ubiquitous.

Mumba’s other musical influences are Michael Jackson and Prince, both flamboyant artistes in terms of stage presence. I am not sure that has a bearing on his outlandish stage appearances of late but as a fellow artiste, I know that our sense of what is shocking can be quite different from the average “normal” person. In that regard, I find nothing shocking about Mumba’s beautiful Pembe Milling Jacket.

I think it is quite a beautiful work of art. What about his hot pants exposing his not so beefy legs?

Perhaps that can only be compared to Prince during his release of the Dirty Mind album in 1980. Behind these theatrics lies a deep sea of music.

For instance, the album The Great Work II, released in 2019, is an album that is a mixture of different styles of music including sioma, folk, kalindula, rock, and soul to mention a few styles.

Mumba says that for this album, he wanted to do a live album with the young artistes to showcase the live talent of the young Zambians and explore different rhythms.

Mumba says that he was also thinking about the dangerous illegal migration of Africans to Europe and the scramble for Africa which makes his heart bleed.

The Great Work II is different from The Great Work I in that the first one appears more held together and stays with the guitar folk soul style that Mumba is best known for but the second volume, though a musical triumph, does sometimes appear to be too many styles not really gelled together.

That said the album, The Great Work II, which came from the studio that is now in the ashes and mixed in Denmark, is 15 tracks of musical magic and is highly recommended.

