Mumba Yachi gets down to work

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

AFTER returning to Zambia following his deportation, folk singer Mumba Yachi has not wasted time in getting back to work and reconnecting with his fans.

He has just released a live version of his 2013 love song Kantemya Ntemya. It is the first of the many live versions he will be releasing every week.

"I feel since I have been away for a long time, I need to remind my fans about my music. I want to promote live music this time around," Mumba Yachi says.