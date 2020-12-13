Mumba pleads to be Lungu’s running mate

MELODY MUPETA

Kitwe

NATIONAL Revolution Party president Cosmo Mumba has endorsed President Edgar Lungu’s candidature for next year’s general elections.

Dr Mumba said the party is supporting President Lungu because the Constitutional Court has also ruled that he is eligible to contest for the presidency in 2021.

Dr Mumba also appealed to President Lungu to consider adopting him as his running mate ahead of the general elections.

Dr Mumba said this at a press briefing in Kitwe yesterday.

He said his party has endorsed President Lungu's candidature because he wants to work with him to serve the people.