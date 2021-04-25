Mum, daughter in court over in-law’s death

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

A WOMAN of Lundazi was allegedly killed by her in-laws on suspicion that she was a prostitute, a Chipata High Court has heard.

Felida Zimba, who was married to Gilbert Manda, is alleged to have been murdered by Joyce Nyasulu and Mainess Manda.

The two suspects appeared before Justice Sharon Newa charged with one count of murder.

It is alleged that on October 10, 2019, Nyasulu and Manda murdered Zimba in Lundazi.

Nyasulu is mother of Manda and the former husband of the deceased.

The deceased’s father told the court that he received a phone call from headman Kabamba that her CLICK TO READ MORE