Mulungushi University students warned

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

ABOUT 300 first-year students who have benefitted from education loans to pursue science and social science programmes at Mulungushi University have been warned against engaging in vices like riots because Government sponsorship will be withdrawn.

They have also been urged to focus on their education because the country needs their knowledge and skills.

The students are the first ones at Mulungushi University to benefit from Government loans since the country’s third public university was established. CLICK TO READ MORE