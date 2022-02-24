Mulubwa trucks seized

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

Ajoint investigations team has seized Lusaka businessman Goodward Mulubwa’s 28 trucks and trailers laden with goods worth about US$1 million because he allegedly bought the vehicles using stolen money.

Zambia Police Service spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed the seizure of the trucks on behalf of Anti-Corruption Commission, Drug Enforcement Commission and the Police.

Mr Hamoonga said in an interview yesterday that the confiscation of the vehicles is part of ongoing investigations aimed at recovering stolen public property.

The trucks were seized from Swift Cargo and Freight premises on plot number 4161 on Kitwe’s Twatasha Road on Tuesday afternoon.

At the time of the seizure, Swift Cargo and Freight finance manager Brian Kayinda and human resource manager Joseph Nkhoma were at the CLICK TO READ MORE