MultiChoice seeks misjoinder in Prime TV case

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

MULTICHOICE Zambia Limited wants to be removed from a case Prime Television has sued it and the State because the lawsuit is ‘water under the bridge’ since the media house’s broadcast licence was cancelled.

A third respondent in the case, MultiChoice is no longer interested to be part of the lawsuit and is seeking a misjoinder.

This is in a case Prime TV has sued the State and two others following Government’s decision to stop doing business with it.

The private broadcaster cited Attorney General Likando Kalaluka, TopStar Communications Company Limited and MultiChoice Zambia as first, second and