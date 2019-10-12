MultiChoice pledges best amidst costly load shedding

Dear editor,

MULTICHOICE’S key priority is to put our customers’ needs at the heart of everything we do.

We listen to our customers to understand their changing lives, the pressures they face and what matters most to them.

We recognise that we are living in tough economic times and understand our customers’ frustration about the unstable power supply in Zambia, especially after the recent announcements of extended power cuts countrywide.

Like other Zambian businesses, MultiChoice is also negatively impacted by the erratic power supply.

Load-shedding is a costly inconvenience. It increases our operational costs, burdens our resources, and most importantly affects the experience of our valued customers to enjoy services like DStv and GOtv.

However, as a business, we make it our priority to deliver value to our customers by making great entertainment more accessible through our leading-edge technology systems.

As such, MultiChoice incurs substantial additional costs to ensure the continuous provision of the service (e.g. generator power, backup and contingency facilities).

The business continues to pay its suppliers the full cost for channels and other services, irrespective of the power situation in Zambia. Further, MultiChoice currently does not operate a pay-per-view business.

Our business model is to buy complete channels from various channel providers across the world and package these into different bouquets such as DStv Premium, Compact+, Compact, Family and Access.

Active DStv customers can continue enjoying world-class entertainment even when the lights go out by downloading the free DStv Now app on their devices.

We would like to thank all our valued DStv and GOtv customers for their continuous support and want to reassure them of our commitment to delivering the best video entertainment experience in Zambia.

MANAGEMENT