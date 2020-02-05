Mulenga talks youth empowerment

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

THE youth account for 37 percent of Zambia’s population, yet they face a number of challenges such as high unemployment levels, poverty, early marriage and, as a result, many forms of vulnerabilities.

Substance and alcohol abuse are some of the social vices that idle youths are hooked to, much to their own detriment and economic output of the country.

However, youth empowerment is top on the agenda of the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development this year. The ministry targets to empower about 1,500 youths with free skills training and start-up capital in material form for timber processing, beekeeping and sawmilling.

The Ministry is also implementing a number of other youth empowerment programmes which encompass skills training and resettlement schemes to reduce vulnerability and create employment among youths.

Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga explains the ministry’s plans for 2020, targeting youth empowerment.

Q: What are the programmes lined up for youth empowerment this year?