Mulenga sues Kalusha

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

FORMER national team and Dutch-based striker Jacob Mulenga has sued football icon Kalusha Bwalya over unpaid debts amounting to US$50,000. In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court by Mulenga's lawyer Michael Moono of L.J. Michaels Legal Practitioners, the player is claiming US$50,000 as balance plus interest from the US$100,000 loan which Kalusha obtained between June and July 2020. Bwalya has been sued together with Optimize Company Limited and Caluza Investment Zambia Limited as second and third defendants respectively. The two companies are alleged to have helped in the facilitation of the loans. According to the claim, Bwalya, on June 11, 2020, and by way of agreement facilitated by the third defendant, accepted a loan of US$20,000 with a hundred percent interest. The statement also indicates that Bwalya, again, on June 16, 2020, accepted another loan payment of US$10,000 with an interest of US$5,000 after he entered into another agreement facilitated by the third defendant. And Kalusha is said