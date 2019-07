MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

FORMER Copperbelt champion Prince Mulenga’s poor form continued at the on-going Africa Individual Chess Championship in Tunisia after losing his fourth consecutive game on Friday.

In the women's section, Woman Fide Master (WFM) Lorita Mwango and compatriot Linah Mululu found the going tough in round four as they succumbed to defeats.