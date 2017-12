ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

THE national team preparations for next month’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) have received a boost after midfielder Augustine Mulenga confirmed his availability for the Morocco finals.

And coach Wedson Nyirenda has dropped National Assembly striker Gamphani Lungu and midfielder Kasonde Bwalya of Nchanga Rangers.

Nyirenda has recalled Lumwana Radiants midfielder Chanda Mushili and under-20 striker Lameck Banda.