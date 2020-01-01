Mulenga directs ZNS to increase crop production

ANGELA MUCHINSHI, Lusaka

ZAMBIA National Service (ZNS) units in Luapula, Muchinga, Northern and North-Western provinces have been directed to open up more land for cultivation to increase production and contribute to national food security.

Commandant Nathan Mulenga has given this order following President Edgar Lungu’s recent directive that the service should increase its agricultural production by opening up virgin land in provinces that are endowed with good rainfall and land.

During the ZNS Training School Officers' Annual Ball in Kafue last Friday, Lieutenant General Mulenga said to actualise the presidential directive, there is need to commit more resources to the said provinces so that expansion programmes can begin