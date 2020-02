ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’s exciting flyweight boxer Everisto Mulenga begins his quest for a place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games with a date against Moroke Makhotho of Lesotho in the second round of the ongoing Africa qualifying championship in Senegal.

Mulenga was excused from the first round owing to his good ranking on the African continent after winning a bronze at last year's African Games in morocco.