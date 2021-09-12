Mulambo Haimbe: From advocate to minister

JACK MWEWA, Lusaka

MULAMBO Haimbe, Zambia’s new Justice Minister may be a new entrant in politics, yet is a senior advocate with 20 years know-how at the bar.

As he takes office as minister of Justice, Mr Haimbe, 45, is aware that his ministry plays a major role in the well-being of society through providing access to justice and basic knowledge of the law.

Top on his agenda is the constitutional review process, which he says should be done once and for all by engaging stakeholders, bearing in mind the interests of the people.

His task as charged by President Hakainde Hichilema is to entrench the rule of law in governance as a new normal.

“President Hichilema has insisted on the rule of law and addressing pieces of Legistration like solid waste management Act of 2018 with a key function of recycling chain that covers the environmental aspects and value adding process,” he said from his new office.

Mr Haimbe believes that an end-to-end recycling legislation that could fit into the revenue stream for various parts of human life needs to be addressed, too.

Further, he also wants to focus on tackling the Public Order Act during his tenure, which he said needs to be more responsive to the needs of people in a democratic environment.

For him to have emerged Lusaka Central Member of Parliament, Mr Haimbe had to beat the immediate past MP, Margaret Mwanakatwe, who was coming from the then ruling party, by over 8,000 votes.

That win in itself speaks volumes of how the people in the constituency believed in Mr Haimbe’s leadership abilities.

Lusaka Central stands out as one of the elite constituencies considering its location that covers central and CLICK TO READ MORE