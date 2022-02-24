Mukuni wife, 4 others in cash

Chali Mulenga, Livingstone

LIVINGSTONE judge Willie Sinyangwe has ordered Government to pay Chief Mukuni’s wife and four others K500,000 each in damages for falsely imprisoning and maliciously prosecuting them.

Veronica Mukuni, 46, a housewife and queen of Mukuni village in Kazungula, Javan Somooloka, 45, Vincent Lilanda, 49, both former mayors of Choma and Mazabuka respectively, and businessman Fines Malambo, 46, had sued the State for wrong imprisonment and malicious prosecution last year.

The fifth accused was former Minister of Agriculture Ackson Sejani.

The five were allegedly facing two counts of abduction with intent to confine, but the State later entered a nolle prosequi in the matter.

In a consent order dated February 14 this year, Judge Sinyangwe ordered the State to compensate the five a total of K2.5 million for the false imprisonment and malicious prosecution plus K400,000 in legal fees.

