Mukombozi own goal hands Power derby win

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Arthur Davies Stadium, Kitwe

POWER 1 NKANA 0

AS though losing the bragging rights was not enough, the implication of the Nkana loss yesterday was that they blew the top-four race wide-open. Nkana were chasing a double over Power Dynamos but the host team were not having any of it. Power just know how to turn up at home. This season, they have collected 29 points from a possible 48, quite a decent return with the quality or lack of it in their squad. It was a highly entertaining match, watching the run of play, it was not possible to guess that it would be decided by an own goal by Nkana defender Derick Mukombozi just before the hour-mark. Power coach Mwenya Chipepo gave Aaron Katebe the duty of policing Alex Ng'onga and the former Indeni defender executed his role well in the opening exchanges. The Katebe and Ng'onga showdown continued to be among the highlights of the game and in the 16th minute the former crowd favourite at Arthur Davis, who was wearing the Nkana captain's arm-band, was brought down in a dangerous position. He took the resultant free-kick but failed to make the most of